Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.80. 40,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.