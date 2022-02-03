Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $3,430,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,278,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $140,725,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 399.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.17. 55,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,342. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

