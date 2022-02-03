Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.09 on Thursday, reaching $359.40. 1,525,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,928,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.