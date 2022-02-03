Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $1.21 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.07 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

