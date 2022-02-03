Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Kaman worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kaman by 52.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

