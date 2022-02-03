Karura (KAR) Price Tops $1.86

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Karura has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $41.46 million and $1.18 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

