Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.50 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $495.24 million and approximately $70.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00008874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00182026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00374620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 149,341,077 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

