Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

