KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,852 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,421. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.