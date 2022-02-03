KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $76.57. 66,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,818. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.