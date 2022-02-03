KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.16 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $42,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,858. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

