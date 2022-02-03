KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,019 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KWB Wealth raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 131,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 27,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. 224,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,228,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

