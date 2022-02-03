KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

