KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 120,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,174,055. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

