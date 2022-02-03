KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 264,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KE by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

