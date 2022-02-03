KeeperDAO Price Tops $100.01 on Top Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $61.77 million and $1.22 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $100.01 or 0.00271321 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00113954 BTC.

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

