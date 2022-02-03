Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,723.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 612,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

