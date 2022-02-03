Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.46% of Kelly Services worth $114,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In other news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

