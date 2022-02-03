Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €770.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €770.00 ($865.17) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($932.58) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($882.02) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €854.00 ($959.55) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €810.17 ($910.30).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER opened at €679.00 ($762.92) on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a one year high of €417.40 ($468.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €690.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €686.38.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.