KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $18,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.