KeyCorp Comments on Fluor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.