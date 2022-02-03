Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Insider Buys £10,040 in Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) insider Ian Armfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £10,040 ($13,498.25).

Shares of LON KPC traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,896. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($5.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £151.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

