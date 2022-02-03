Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Kimco Realty has set its FY21 guidance at $1.36-1.37 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.360-$1.370 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

