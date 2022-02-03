Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 1,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

