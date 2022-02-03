Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KFS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,404 shares of company stock worth $754,670. 53.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

