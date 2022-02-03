KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $386.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.06 and its 200-day moving average is $371.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.