Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Tops $53.39 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $53.39 million and $2.14 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00469032 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.