KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

KLXE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.67.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.56) EPS. Analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

