Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,306.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of KHTRF stock remained flat at $$4.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

