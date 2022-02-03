Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.36). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 854,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,848. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

