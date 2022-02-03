Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.