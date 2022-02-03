Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($212.36) to €195.00 ($219.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

