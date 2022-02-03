Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.25). Approximately 7,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.46 million and a P/E ratio of -143.64.

About Kooth (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

