Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 131,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 27,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 728,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,591,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $150.24. The company had a trading volume of 198,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $444.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

