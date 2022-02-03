Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $308.77 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 6.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Baidu worth $308,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

