Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2,304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.