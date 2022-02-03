Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus accounts for approximately 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Dada Nexus worth $35,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $340,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

