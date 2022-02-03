Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 322.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Krios has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 393.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009819 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00332704 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.