KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.13 or 0.00048517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $9.34 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00115048 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

