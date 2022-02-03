Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.
NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $75.29.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
