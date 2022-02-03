KUN (KUN) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. KUN has a total market cap of $53,297.43 and $1,182.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $26.65 or 0.00072595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

