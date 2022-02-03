Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 206,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRUS. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $419.36 million, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

