Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $50.27 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $158.04 or 0.00430222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

