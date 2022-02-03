KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $263.02. 81,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,447. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $239.17 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

