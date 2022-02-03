KWB Wealth Sells 1,145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,918. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

