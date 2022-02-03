Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $128,193.92 and $46.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002256 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

