Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Lowered by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,892 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 9.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Shares of LH traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $223.36 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

