Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LH stock opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $223.36 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

