Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

