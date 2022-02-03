Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,850 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.60. 1,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,252. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.